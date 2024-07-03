Joe Biden asked to step aside in race for US president

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Lloyd Doggett has become the first sitting Democratic lawmaker to call on Joe Biden to step aside in the race for the US presidency. It follows a critical review by some in the Democrat Party of the president's performance during his first debate with Republican rival Donald Trump - but Biden's team says he has no plans to walk away. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's sentencing following his conviction in his hush-money trial will be delayed until September.
