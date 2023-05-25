© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2hyjqvd011
0524 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
现任FBI局长克里斯托弗-雷，之前只是一个经营了12年的律师事务所的合伙人，但截止2016年的6月上旬，他的收入已经积累到了1400万美元。如果知道了他与什么样的客户交易，将带你找到答案。
Current FBI Director Christopher Wray was just a partner in a law firm that ran for 12 years before he became FBI Director, but as of early June of 2016, he had amassed $14 million in revenue. Knowing what kind of clients he deals with would take you to the answer
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @jeremyherrell
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese