ELI-11: The Great Impersonation and the Eight Beasts of Revelation f/ Pastor Eli James & Prof Truth

The Great Impersonation and the Eight Beasts of Revelation f/ Pastor Eli James & Prof Truth. Profound discussion of the Historical Kingdoms that have already come as the first Seven Beasts of Revelation - but who/what is the Eighth Beast! - Today's Israel and the Snake Seed people/hybrid Reptilians are the Eighth Beast - that your Church calls gods chosen people.



Order the Book - The Great Impersonation "updated 2024": by Pastor Eli James

https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/shop/the-great-impersonation

Pastor Eli James Website (ignore the Yah names): https://anglo-saxonisrael.com





