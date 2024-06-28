ELI-11: The Great Impersonation and the Eight Beasts of Revelation f/ Pastor Eli James & Prof Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Impersonation and the Eight Beasts of Revelation f/ Pastor Eli James & Prof Truth. Profound discussion of the Historical Kingdoms that have already come as the first Seven Beasts of Revelation - but who/what is the Eighth Beast! - Today's Israel and the Snake Seed people/hybrid Reptilians are the Eighth Beast - that your Church calls gods chosen people.
Order the Book - The Great Impersonation "updated 2024": by Pastor Eli James
https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/shop/the-great-impersonation
Pastor Eli James Website (ignore the Yah names): https://anglo-saxonisrael.com