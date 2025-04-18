(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Please don't ever put on an f...ing mask again. Stop it. Stop murdering yourselves. Stop living in your fear porn and use God's natural law and true science, and then we will take back. I'm not waiting for them to show me another Plandemic folks, they injected it; the papers on the website the meta analysis of the bat poop in China cave. Wait a minute, how did VP 62 get in a cave in China all the way from the Cleveland Clinic and UCSF, where they murdered the gays, the IV drug users, and the prostitutes? Last time I looked, Arthur Ashe, Ryan White, and Magic Johnson were none of the above.

And we're going to keep playing this game until we realize the criminals in the cult called scientism, and the worst of the fake news is what we call our scientific journals, PubMed! If they're open access, they're a lie, and you have to be the discerner who reads the lie.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 04/16/2025

Dr Judy Bookclub - Plague Of Corruption Chapter 3 & 7: https://x.com/i/spaces/1YpKkBoMZRAxj

April 2012 - Metagenomic Analysis of Viruses from Bat Fecal Samples Reveals Many Novel Viruses in Insectivorous Bats in China: https://tinyurl.com/VirusesFromBatFecalSamples

