US Sports Basketball: Nate Pello (c/o 2024) , Kevin Durant & Devin Booker Combine For 48pts
8 views • 10/17/2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured Course:
60 Seconds with KG! (Learn Dribble Drive Motion Offense)
by Scott Peterman. Learn more @ https://bit.ly/USSportsHoopsDriveMotion
and
Ticket Network
Get your MLB Postseason, NFL, and NBA Tickets at the best prices on Earth!
https://bit.ly/TicketNetworkSports1023

On today's show we have an potential academic All-American along with some highlights of Kevin Durant and Devib Booker go off respectively in pee-season NBA action. Enjoy!

Video credits:
Nathan Pello (2024 - G/F)
Recruiting Highlight Videos by CSM
@recruiting-highlight-videos
https://www.youtube.com/@recruiting-highlight-videos

Kevin Durant (19 PTS) & Devin Booker (19 PTS) GO OFF In The 1st Half! ☀ | October 16, 2023
NBA
@NBA
https://bit.ly/TicketNetworkSports1023
https://apple.co/3BtBA8y
https://amzn.to/3FhSMSa

Keywords
basketballbasketball coachncaa basketballbasketball recruit
