📵 Take the Phones Away: Protect Your Kids’ Health
mgibsonofficial
6 months ago

📵 Take the Phones Away: Protect Your Kids’ Health

Cell phones are doing more harm than you realize. From toxic radiation to behavioral changes, anxiety, depression, and stunted emotional well-being, these devices are designed to harm your children while keeping them addicted. A recent study showed kids experienced better sleep, reduced anxiety, increased focus, and more social interaction after just three weeks without phones.

Yes, they’ll throw tantrums. Yes, they’ll say, “I hate you.” But your job is to protect them, not to keep them comfortable. Switch them to a flip phone for safety without the harm of internet access. Their future health, happiness, and relationships depend on it.

This holiday season, give your family the gift of preparation and awareness. We're offering Michael's Collapse Coaching Intensive (normally $300) at no cost. Subscribe to our newsletter to get your free code at www.michaelsgibson.com/contact to learn more. 🎁

