NWO: Klaus Schwab's daughter says permanent climate lockdowns are coming!

In an article published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the organization lauds how “billions” of people complied with COVID “restrictions.” The unelected organization continues by arguing that the public would do the same under the guise of reducing “carbon emissions.”





Titled “My Carbon: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities,” the article suggests that the same fear tactics could be used to impose further “restrictions” on the general public. The subject of the piece is how to convince people to adopt “personal carbon allowance programs.”





Schwab’s group notes that improvements in tracking and surveillance technology are helping to overcome “political resistance” against such programs. “COVID-19 was the test of social responsibility,” the article notes.

It continues by commending how “a huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world.”



“There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations, and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility,” the WEF adds.





The organization goes on to cite how so many people complied with lockdown mandates, despite overwhelming evidence of the harmful consequences such restrictions had on society. The WEF then implies that the public would behave in a similarly obsequious manner in other areas of life.



