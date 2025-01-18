REPOST Sept 2023 Since the BLUE BLUE BLUE Psyop LIE Trick Deception is back in the news dont be tricked AGAIN





Since Lahaina has come back in the discussion and the BLUE BLUE psyop trick deception LIES are back in the news and conversations. I am hoping THIS TIME people will not be fooled again with all the psyop lies that tricked them over a year ago after Lahaina.. My many Lahaina vids that I made or Lahaina vids that I posted over a year ago (over 180), are more clear and researched than the many goofballs that were spreading psyops & lies with very little digging or deep research being done to trick and fool everyone.





Let me be CLEAR... this Lahaina was NOT a natural fire, But so many people were spreading lies about it to DISTRACT and trick everyone from finding out the truth. And also to make us truthers look crazy and dumb... And it worked.. It worked liked a charm and they are doing it again with these LA fires.





Lets learn from it NOW and not do that again guys. Lets look at Lahaina fires and the BLUE BLUE BLUE issue again with fresh eyes... This short 17 min vid that I made in sept 2023 shows all the evidence that the blue blue blue issue was a HUGE trick & psyop that fooled everyone. The trick was so obvious if you actually just stopped and looked at the aerial footage near the blue umbrellas and saw all the surrounding area clearly. Its that easy. When you do that, you will notice in the original viral blue umbrella vid that there is an unburned WHITE car right next to the blue car, and there is also a non-blue mini van also close to the blue and white car, and a THIRD unburned non-blue car near the umbrellas. All 3 of those non-blue cars near the blue car, survived the fires. Take a look and watch this 17 min vid that that shows all that evidence.





Let me be blunt....

Drop the blue blue blue broken record lie/deception. Drop the thousands of children kidnapped lie and the yellow school buses lie and the goofy oprah blue roof lie. Drop the water was off in Lahaina LIE, the water in Lahaina was NOT off. As my vid from oct 2023 shows https://old.bitchute.com/video/xXNEc9wOGJnx/ The "no water" idea now being pushed for the LA fire is a lie, just like in Lahaina they also lied and said they had no water to make everyone argue back in forth about water issues and govnt mismanagement issues and not enough resources and blah blah blah. Just like now huh, worked like a charm thenm so lets just run that lie story and script again. History repeats indeed. Drop the power poles caused the fire lie, the electricity WAS OFF in Lahaina and not on. Drop the hundreds of dead bodies in the water lie, guys that water was shallow and NOT deep which I showed in a few vids that I made discussing that issue.





The Psyop & LIES are getting more extensive and clever and look to be very well coordinated. Think Q when you hear these psyop/lies. Lets call them QLahaina intel govnt operations lies that are "hustle bitch"ing around.. They are playing you all like violins.





Drop the idea that just because the car doors on front street were shut it means that people were burned alive inside them. False, this blue blue blue vid destroys that idea. Drop the refrigerated trucks lie, remember NYC 2020 during the first lockdown all those refrigerated trucks? Yeah they were all for show and most of the time not even running just like in lahaina. Bodies turned to white ash don't need to be refrigerated guys. Yes i'm talking to you Shelby for spreading that shameful lie.





Front street cars was the ONLY area showing a line up of burned cars, nowhere else. Meaning most of the town DID finally get out in their cars, thank god, even though the police blocked them from leaving and trying to escape.





Ironically the fires and smoke got so bad that even the police that held people in that were trying to escape, they themselves abandoned their posts which allowed all the blocked in cars to get out also.. Ironic huh? Cops tried to block them from leaving and they failed, cause even THEY the cops had to leave cause it got so bad.





MY VID From 15 Months ago explains why and how the blue blue blue was always a lie with multiple drone footage vids from and many walks down front street vid footage after the fires. Just a little research destroys the 24/7 Broken Record Mantra of BLUE BLUE BLUE was always a LIE/Trick/Deception/Distraction/Psyop. And it worked, worked like a charm. Tons of Lahaina aerial footage shows plenty of non blue things survived (Huge Lahaina Shores hotel being one of many examples https://old.bitchute.com/video/687Wd8BRk6i6/ ) and plenty of blue things did burn. But you wouldn't know about that, cause the burned incinerated blue things are now burned and no longer blue, get it?





alltheworldsastage





Original vid - BLUE Lahaina Maui Fires Dead Bodies In The Water LIE Dead Inside Front Street Cars With Doors Closed LIE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jpZIyMVpRBkn/