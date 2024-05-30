© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ "IF IT WAS UP TO ME, WE'D BE GOING TO KIEV WITH THE RUSSIANS" - Ukrainian soldier admits in candid video.
A conversation between Ukrainian soldiers on a train reveals widespread dissatisfaction with the Zelensky regime.
Including, for the fact that Ukrainian authorities do not collect the bodies of their dead, because there are no payouts to the families, without a body.
Country 404 in all its glory