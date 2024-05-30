⚡️ "IF IT WAS UP TO ME, WE'D BE GOING TO KIEV WITH THE RUSSIANS" - Ukrainian soldier admits in candid video.

A conversation between Ukrainian soldiers on a train reveals widespread dissatisfaction with the Zelensky regime.

Including, for the fact that Ukrainian authorities do not collect the bodies of their dead, because there are no payouts to the families, without a body.

Country 404 in all its glory