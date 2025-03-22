A Child Shot While Playing





Child Martyr Ayman Al-Haimouni from the city of Hebron was killed by the Zionist army while playing in his grandparents' yard, just like thousands of children in the Gaza Strip who were murdered by the occupation in the ongoing genocide.

Interviews: The mother and father of the martyr.

Reporting: Sari Jaradat

Filmed: 22/02/2025

