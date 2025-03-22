A Child Shot While Playing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Child Martyr Ayman Al-Haimouni from the city of Hebron was killed by the Zionist army while playing in his grandparents' yard, just like thousands of children in the Gaza Strip who were murdered by the occupation in the ongoing genocide.
Interviews: The mother and father of the martyr.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 22/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video