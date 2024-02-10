Questions Loom About Why Biden Isn’t Competent To Stand Trial; Attorney Weighs In

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden has responded to the special counsel's report on his handling of classified documents. The White House counsel is now asking for a revision of Robert Hur's report. They claim the description of Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory" was unnecessary. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke with attorney David Gelman about the report.