Who Are The Real Racists?

Libs Exposing Themselves
* The left is for whatever we are against; and against whatever we are for.
* They are now pro-sex trafficking — and apparently pro-racism too.
* How is it not more obvious to more people what open, blatant bigots and racists leftists are?
* Think about all the things that libs claim black Americans can’t do for themselves.
* They always start the story in the middle.
* They create a [book of] problem[s] through gubment intervention and then skip ahead to their ‘solutions’.
* The left needs an underclass.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 12 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2zligu-shocking-new-allegations-about-fbi-corruption-ep.-2045-07122023.html