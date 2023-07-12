BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who Are The Real Racists?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 07/12/2023

Libs Exposing Themselves

* The left is for whatever we are against; and against whatever we are for.

* They are now pro-sex trafficking — and apparently pro-racism too.

* How is it not more obvious to more people what open, blatant bigots and racists leftists are?

* Think about all the things that libs claim black Americans can’t do for themselves.

* They always start the story in the middle.

* They create a [book of] problem[s] through gubment intervention and then skip ahead to their ‘solutions’.

* The left needs an underclass.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 12 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2zligu-shocking-new-allegations-about-fbi-corruption-ep.-2045-07122023.html

Keywords
racismbigotryintoleranceactivismdivide and conquercommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismglobalismfascismtyrannyidentity politicsmarxismprogressivismdivisionleftismsubversionradicalismtotalitarianismthomas sowellauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismrace baiting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy