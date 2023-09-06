Breaking Down Dr. Jan Halper's Q Comms The Pulse - FCB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ok, so "Q" was a real thing, Tore Maras has talked a lot about what Q 'was' and a lot about what's really going on then and now.
Qanon isn't really a thing, it is what the media calls it when they are trashing it as tinfoil hat conspiracy.
This is a good short summary video about the things that Jan Halper has been talking about, how it goes along with the Q drops, and most importantly gives the people hope that at some point things will get better.
Worth watching, for sure. Dig into Halper more, take a close look.