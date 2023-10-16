You Think We're Prepared?

If you were trying to elevate the threat level, would you do anything different?

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 16 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3pnp45-whats-coming-next-the-answers-arent-pretty-ep.-2110-10162023.html

