You Think We're Prepared?

If you were trying to elevate the threat level, would you do anything different?
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 16 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3pnp45-whats-coming-next-the-answers-arent-pretty-ep.-2110-10162023.html