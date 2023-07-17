BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨🚨 #WHO Admits to Creating a Health Problem that Can Not Be Reversed. This has ramifications for us ALL.
NZ Will Remember
372 views • 07/17/2023

Just when you thought you dodged a bullet with covid and the vaxx...

What if I was to tell you that aside from being a tool used to facilitate the removal of Trump from office, there was a more serious and perhaps, sinister motivation for the release of covid-19 and the subsequent vaxx❓

I'm going to play you a video. It'll blow your mind what they admitted when they forgot the cameras were rolling, things that they've been lying to us about for years. But it's really important that you understand what Heidi Larson, the lead psychologist for the WHO, says here, because it's something that I didn't realize till she said it and it explains a lot:

WHO: Heidi Larson🔻
"I think that one of our biggest challenges. Is as as Bob said this morning or yesterday, we're in a unique position in human history where we've shifted the human population to vaccine induced, to dependency on vaccine induced immunity and that's on the great assumption that populations would cooperate, and for many years people lined up for the six vaccines. People were there. They saw the reason We're in a very fragile state now. We have developed a world that is dependent on vaccinations, we don't have a choice but to make that effort"


We've developed a world that's dependent on vaccines. What does she mean by that? You see? They messed up.


[...] You're ALL about to become human pincushions for companies because of the CDC adult schedule. They're making billions. It will be trillions of dollars. Within years if we let them get away with this...


FULL VIDEO: Episode 327: PANDEMIC OF LIES https://rumble.com/v2yi04g-episode-327-pandemic-of-lies.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow



Keywords
vaccinesbigpharmacdcwhoherdimmunityadultvaccineschedule
