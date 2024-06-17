A Heavy Transport Attack Quadcopter capable of Transporting Loads Weighing up to 200 kg

A unique heavy transport-attack quadcopter "Perun" of the "Dnepr" group, capable of transporting loads weighing up to 200 kg (440 lbs), using weapons up to ATGMs and NARs, transporting a fully equipped paratrooper and evacuating a wounded person from the battlefield.

Russian Ministry of Defense description:

🔹The newest Russian attack-transport drone "Perun" operates on Russian software. It is capable of quickly delivering heavy loads weighing up to 200 kg, can perform the function of a reconnaissance aircraft, conduct search and rescue operations, including the evacuation of the wounded, and deploy landing groups behind enemy lines.

Perun will be used for supplying the fighters on the front line - it can deliver a volume of food that previously required at least 13 flights of FPV drones.

The drone's combat capabilities have already been tested at the training ground. An anti-tank missile system with a guided missile was mounted on the Perun and fired from the ground and in the air.

In further tests on the Perun they plan to attach a machine gun and a installation for launching unguided aircraft missiles.



