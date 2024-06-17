BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Heavy Transport Attack Quadcopter capable of Transporting Loads Weighing up to 200 kg
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
233 views • 11 months ago

A unique heavy transport-attack quadcopter "Perun" of the "Dnepr" group, capable of transporting loads weighing up to 200 kg (440 lbs), using weapons up to ATGMs and NARs, transporting a fully equipped paratrooper and evacuating a wounded person from the battlefield.

Russian Ministry of Defense description:

🔹The newest Russian  attack-transport drone "Perun" operates on Russian software. It is capable of quickly delivering heavy loads weighing up to 200 kg, can perform the function of a reconnaissance aircraft, conduct search and rescue operations, including the evacuation of the wounded, and deploy landing groups behind enemy lines.

Perun will be used for supplying the fighters on the front line - it can deliver a volume of food that previously required at least 13 flights of FPV drones.

The drone's combat capabilities have already been tested at the training ground. An anti-tank missile system with a guided missile was mounted on the Perun and fired from the ground and in the air.

In further tests on the Perun they plan to attach a machine gun and a installation for launching unguided aircraft missiles.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy