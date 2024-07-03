RT News July 3, 2024 9AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 3, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Vladimir Putin arrives in the capital of Kazakhstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit with 16 nations in attendance including the Chinese and Turkish leaders. Ukraine rejects a ceasefire as Hungary’s proposal is shot down on arrival, while a conflict is brewing among the military leadership in Kiev. As the EU pushes Africa to follow a Green Agenda, the bloc’s been caught with its hand in the coal bucket, with Brussels digging deep into its pockets to expand mining operations.