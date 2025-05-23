© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Atonement is the Gospel in a word.
In God's Kingdom, there is ONLY the Gospel; which is the atonement and saving grace of Jesus Christ, the Almighty God, and is commonly called as the "Good News".
Religion is the illusion of choice and the method of division. It divides mankind to produce false conflicts.
There are Two Kingdoms, One God.