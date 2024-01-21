21/1/24 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY OVERHEAD 32460, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 2153745

FOI REF CHOPPER DEPLOYMENT: FOI-2007-24-1000-000

23/1/24 G-POLA PLUMMETS DOWN 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 32472, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 2028149



21/1/24 G-SMBA 10M DISTANCE (NORTHUMBRIA AEROSPACE LTD) OVER MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32459, MANIAC WAS DOING AT LEAST 130MPH, G-POLA UNSAFE FLY OVERHEAD 32460, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 2153745, G-POLA CIRCLING ME AND OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL WHEN I STEP OUTSIDE UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32462 , MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 7627467, FOI REF: FOI-2010-24-1000-00

AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.

There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S



⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Danial I



BBC/ITV NEWS. 20 December 2023

Greater Manchester Police ordered to clear FOI backlog (I make 800 FOI's to GMP every year re low flying helicopters and Vanessa Jardine has all the ID numbers for all of the helicopter deployments she has not responded to one FOI)

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued the force with an enforcement notice for "repeated failures" in responding to requests.

It said it had 850 requests awaiting a response, some dating back to 2021. GMP has 35 days to publish an action plan and clear the backlog by July or it could be held in contempt of court. The force said it had a "robust" action plan in place to improve its response time.

The ICO is the UK's independent regulator for data protection and information rights law.

The enforcement notice comes after the ICO issued a practice recommendation to GMP in February after it was found to be the most complained about police force for timeliness over the previous 12 months. Phillip Angell, of the ICO, said: "Greater Manchester Police has currently done little to address the response backlog.

"Whilst we recognise an action plan has been put in place and some progress has been made to improve its timeliness since the issuing of the practice recommendation, we are not seeing the improvement both we and the public need to see at the pace we need to see it.



"Improved response times to incoming requests should not be made at the expense of clearing the existing backlog - they should go hand in hand."

Under the legislation, public organisations are required to respond to requests within 20 working days or explain why it will take longer to do so. -------------------------------



Never talk to the police. You have the right to remain silent that means don't even no comment. Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence. Leonardo DaVinci



18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

⁣⁣⁣⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours,

Damian.

⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.







