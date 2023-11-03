White House shows TRUE COLORS with announcement on ... ISLAMOPHOBIA!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Nov 2, 2023
Harvard students surrounded and intimidated a Jewish student during a recent protest, anti-Semitic threats are on the rise in America, and Hamas is being very honest about how it wants "the annihilation of Israel." So, what did the Biden administration do? Of course, it set up the first "National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia." Glenn believes "this is revealing...who the White House really is."
