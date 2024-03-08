'I'll BE DARNED': Republicans boo Biden into shock after he brings up border bill

183 views • 03/08/2024

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., reacts to Biden's State of the Union address, a Honduran migrant wearing a Biden-Harris shirt at the border as the crisis continues and who Nikki Haley's supporters will get behind in 2024.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.