APRIL 2021 🔥 CRAVEN NEWSCUM EXPLAINS THAT WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS WILL BE BETTER NOW WITH TATERTOT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
2
46 views • 5 months ago

MAZE - April, 2021. Gavin Newsom explains that wildfire preparedness will be better now that Biden is in office instead of Trump.


Source: https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1877060446844314071


https://poa.st/@[email protected]/posts/Apv296J0n7UAUwoWB6


Burn, Hollywood, Burn - Razör Rants


https://www.bitchute.com/video/DY3sBJbuVus


State Farm Canceled Hundreds of Pacific Palisades Homeowners' Policies Before Devastating Wildfire Strikes | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft

As wildfires devastate Pacific Palisades, homeowners face a shocking betrayal: State Farm's recent policy cancellations have left many without coverage. Discover the full story behind this crisis.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/state-farm-canceled-hundreds-pacific-palisades-homeowners-policies/

Keywords
president donald john trumptatertotmulti pronged offensivecraven newscumwildfire preparedness
