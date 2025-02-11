Paula White Exposed! Sex, Lies, and Financial Con-Artistry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As part of our Bad Pastors Series, where we expose pastors, preachers, and self-proclaimed prophets who are conning and taking advantage of the Body of Christ, the spot light has fallen on Paula White. How did Paula White- a self-proclaimed "trailer trash" young woman, go from a broken pregnant teen to an "apostle to the nations" and the White House's head of Trump’s "Faith Office?" The path to Trump’s spiritual advisor seems to run through multiple adulterous affairs, multimillion-dollar bankruptcies, and a myriad of false prosperity gospel teachings. Just who is Paula White? We'll break down some of White’s most controversial scandals, teachings, and spiritual manipulation. It's time for the Body of Christ to clean house! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/paula-white-exposed/
*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com
Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney
Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth
Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com
https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%