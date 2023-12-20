Create New Account
Houthi Naval Drones Strike Two 'Israel-Bound' Ships In Red Sea, Claims Rebel Movement
Vampire Slayer
22 Subscribers
70 views
Published 2 months ago

Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, Yemen-based Houthi rebels continue their attacks on international shipments in the Red sea. Houthis claimed that they targeted the MSC Clara & Norwegian-owned Swan Atlantic. This comes as the U.S. announced a new maritime red sea force to counter Houthis' attacks.

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewswarnwogreat reset

