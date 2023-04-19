© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2einy1c549
4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】The message to the CCP from fellow fighter Rain, an ROLF/ROLS donator: “The New Federal State of China has not only people but also money. Our supporters include both Chinese people and other righteous individuals from around the world!”
#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC
4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】法治基金法治社会的捐款人战友小雨大声告诉中共：我们新中国联邦不仅有人还有钱，我们有包括中国人在内的所有世界正义人士的支持！
#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦