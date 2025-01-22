8-Year-Old Girl Passes Away At School Due To Cardiac Failure 💉(2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“An eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 died of a suspected cardiac arrest in her school, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday, stated officials. The girl, identified as Gargi Ranpara, collapsed in Zebar School for Children located in Thaltej area, Gujarat in the morning.
Second Death Within A Week:
Earlier this week, an eight-year-old student named Tejaswini, from Chamarajanagar, located 160 km from Bengaluru tragically collaped and passed away due to cardiac arrest.
This is our new normal.
R.I.P. Angel. 🙏
Source @Covid BC
