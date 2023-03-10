Manuel Rosales: To stop the CCP's aggression against the U.S, the U.S. should elect the right governing officials to take a tough stance against the CCP, and continue to impose trade sanctions on them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Rachel's interview with former Bush administration official Manuel A. Rosales: To stop the Chinese Communist Party's aggression against the U.S, the U.S. should elect the right governing officials to take a tough stance against the Chinese CCP, and continue to impose trade sanctions on them. In addition, the U.S. people need to be a little more diligent to reduce their dependence on the CCP, especially for food and pharmaceutical supplies.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 瑞秋采访前布什政府官员曼努埃尔·罗萨莱斯：阻止中共对美国的攻击，美国应该选对执政官员，对中共采取强硬态度，并继续对中共施加贸易制裁。此外，美国人应该更勤奋一点，以减少对中共国的依赖，尤其是食品和药品供应。