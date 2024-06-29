"Becoming Self-Governed Americans" with Kelby Smith - Full Episode

HIS Advocates VIP Member: https://www.hisadvocates.org/pmaf/394418569103296851

*PLEASE be sure to Use this Link so that Dr. Bergman’s Receives the Affiliate Credit ;)





HIS Advocates Website: https://www.hisadvocates.org

Download the App on Either Android or Apple: HISAdvocates TV

HIS Advocates Resources Store: https://store.hisadvocates.org

HIS Advocates YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/HISAdvocatesssm

Access ALL Media Channels: https://www.hisadvocates.org/pages/social-media-links





Additional Resources:

All complete Uncensored Episodes are available to watch on the DrB VIP Website: https://www.drbvip.com

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/john...

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1





HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648





Call: (1) 714-962-5891





http://bergmanchiropractic.com





Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed









MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico





Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824

From the US: (619) 365 9003

From MX: (664) 686 1158





[email protected]

https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/





Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed









American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com









Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/





For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]