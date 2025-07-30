🚨🔊US COMPLICIT in Israel’s genocide in Gaza - US special forces veteran

Gaza is now a “dystopian, post-Apocalyptic wasteland,” says Anthony Aguilar, a US Army Green Beret.

➡️He slams the US as complicit in the atrocities and the genocide carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza.

“We are using indiscriminate force targeting civilians that goes far beyond the measures of appropriate against unarmed, starving civilians,” he says.