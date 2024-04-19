BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LIVE BLOOD ANALYSIS shows nanoTECH and bioSENSORS. Dr. Ana MIHALCEA
443 views • 04/19/2024

Don't let the poisonVaxx turn off your humanity. Start your nanotech DETOX JOURNEY with EDTA, IODINE, Ivermectin, Methalene blue, Organic Healing Oils: Coconut, Palm, Olive, Black Seed, Nicotine (NOT addictive: Nicnac.com) and many more. Bioavailable Supplements: GlobalHealing.com and  BrighteonStore.com

Learn All About The ANTIDOTES:

Vaxx Healing Detox Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/29177a0c-2e10-4c58-afca-060d6c86a723?index=1

Nicotine Playlist. Why Did the FDA Lie About Nicotine?: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2d3f1f78-40bf-478a-83ef-d3c4c2eef3dd?index=1

Dr. Mihalcea showing a live blood analysis at 1600-2000x magnification. The "mechanism of self-assembly nanotechnology...the nano and micro robots seen in live blood and how they are guiding SELF-ASSEMBLY of the filaments and structures in the blood. They also become part of mesogens, liquid crystals for biosensing and remote-control applications." (Hydrogels, Quantum Dot Tech, Biotechnological Devices that Self-assemble.) ~ Dr. Mihalcea on Rumble

FULL PRESENTATION: Artificial Intelligent Transformation Of Humanity - Nano and Micro Robots In Human Blood. April 2024. Humanity United Now - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

https://rumble.com/v4nis10-artificial-intelligent-transformation-of-humanity-nano-and-micro-robots-in-.html

DR. MIHALCEA:

RUMBLE Channel. Humanity United Now: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow

SUBSTACK: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/

BIOGRAPHY (Short)

"Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity." ~ Dr. Mihalcea on Rumble

More NEWS at www.EnergyMe333.com


frequencybloodlive blood analysisnanotechquantum dothydrogelbiosensorsself-assemblyana mihalceananrobotsblood filaments
