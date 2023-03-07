BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TASA - March 06, 2023 - Full Webinar - Justice Anna Von Reitz
O'Believers
O'Believers
46 views • 03/07/2023

FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY! 



If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.

Are you really required to file a 1040 income tax form with the IRS?                                           

Are you really required to obey draconian codes and statutes issued by the so called "federal government"?

For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

