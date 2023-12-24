Palestinian Christians from Jesus Birth Place in Bethlehem - Speak about Living this Christmas Watching their Brothers in Gaza being Killed

Palestinian Christians from Jesus birth place speak about how are they living this Christmas watching their brothers in Gaza being killed:

- "We will rejoice on the day of the ceasefire. We will celebrate on the day the blockade is lifted."

◾️Decorations, parades, and customary festive displays in Bethlehem will not take place this year, as Christians mourn those killed in Gaza. For the first time since the start of modern celebrations of Christmas, Jesus's birthplace and the Manger Square tree will not be decorated.

Adding:

The latest updates on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict:

▪️Israel's Netanyahu announces the expansion of military operations in the Gaza Strip and calls it the "only way" to free hostages and destroy Hamas.

▪️The US is impeding the establishment of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and "tying the hands" of the international community by using its veto power in international organizations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told Sputnik.

▪️ The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck about 200 targets of Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

▪️Israeli strikes have killed 166 people in the Gaza Strip and injured 384 others over the past 24 hours, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing the enclave's health ministry.

▪️The number of Israeli soldiers killed in the escalation of conflict with Palestinian movement Hamas since October 7 has reached 485, the IDF said.