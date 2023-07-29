Pray Like Your Nation Depends on it!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 28, 2023 - When we pray and add works to our faith, God moves to change our culture. Whether it’s a boycott of woke-ism at Target or a judge who tosses out a plea deal for a political criminal, we are seeing prayers answered. Here are four areas that need our immediate attention!
Thanks for watching and praying!