Kingdom Roundtable #15 What Is Really Going On In This World? - World Update Cory Gray
37 views • 06/20/2023

In modern Christianity angelic experiences seem to be odd or rare. When all throughout history God guided and protected his people through the Angels.Tonight we are going to open up an interesting conversation in regards to falling into alignment with the Assignments of Heaven! And how the angles play a major part in this.Special Gust Leah Svensson one of the Resistance Chicks


After this broadcast I believe you will learn to no longer fear angels or be unaware of them. You will be opened to the realm of the Angels of God. For He is the commander of Angel Armies.


Connect more, get on my email list, check out my book and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


Check out the new website: https://theoffgridlifestyle.com

