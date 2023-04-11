Enki Genetically Engineered the Kangaroo from a Raptor dinosaur and a cow. Half Reptile half Mammal. Something for Adam to ride.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enki, the Anunnaki Ant Being created the Kangaroo so Adam had something to ride, rather than riding on Enki's back all day. Adam designed the kangaroo and had his dad make it with his genetic engineering prowess. The Australian Aboriginal paintings show that the kangaroo is a hybrid reptile/mammal, laying an internal egg, which, when hatched begins the mammalian process of suckling from its mother in the pouch.