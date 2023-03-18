The Big Lie Preachers Keep Telling You -And Where it Came From

In this sermon produced by 3ABN, John Lomacang will share from the Bible a lie Satan started in the Garden of Eden that many preachers continue to tell. The idea of what happens when you die is very clear in the Bible, but Satan has infiltrated Christianity with a false idea. If you believe you go immediately to Heaven or Hell when you die then you believe a false doctrine not found in the Bible. In this video Pastor John will uncover what the Bible really teaches about death and where you go.





Don't forget to subscribe and click the bell so you get notified when we release the next video in this Worship Hour series.





➡️SUBSCRIBE https://bit.ly/3ABN_Subscribe









💗DONATE https://bit.ly/3ABN_Donate









📗FREE MONTHLY MAGAZINE https://bit.ly/3ABN_Magazine









🔗FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/3abn.org/









🔗INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/3abn_official/









🔗TWITTER https://twitter.com/3abn









🔗WEBSITE https://3abn.org/