Live Stream at 7 Weeks of Hunger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I first describe the physical changes in my body at 49 days of hunger and then present my analysis of the Gaza genocide and its geopolitical objectives as published in my article "War of the Circumcised" which can be read free of charge here:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/376610245_War_of_the_Circumcised_The_Destruction_of_Palestine_and_its_Geopolitical_Objectives