Jean Thomason Uses Music to Plant Seeds of Faith in Beloved Little Lives as Miss PattyCake
2 views • 02/22/2023


With more than 35 years of experience as a children’s performer and singer, Jean Thomason is the name behind the well-known and beloved “Miss PattyCake.” Jean teaches little kids about God’s Word through her phenomenal gift of music. She recounts how she became the living embodiment of her onstage persona Miss PattyCake, when she realized there weren't a lot of musical personalities for toddlers while she was a young mother searching for options! Jean explains how important it is to fill the minds of young children with God’s truth and points out how integral musical lyrics and a Biblical foundation are at birth and continuing throughout the toddler years.



TAKEAWAYS


Jean has written a book for adults, Sharing God’s BIG LOVE with Little Lives to help parents share the love of Christ with their kids


Music is God’s “magic” because it’s like the glue that helps information stick in our brains 


A toddler’s learning experiences are like “wet cement,” because they form their worldview and beliefs during these critical earlier years


Remember YOU are the adult, and YOU get to choose what media and messages your children consume



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Miss PattyCake Amazarrific Video: https://bit.ly/3RSlRsA

Miss PattyCake Streaming Channel: https://misspattycake.vhx.tv/

Sharing God’s BIG LOVE With Little Lives Book: http://bit.ly/3HPdk5b

Miss PattyCake Store (get 10% with code TINA): http://bit.ly/3YexbSp


🔗 CONNECT WITH JEAN THOMASON

Website: https://www.misspattycake.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pattycakepraise 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pattycakepraise/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@misspattycaketv 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
biblegodkidschristianmusicfaithparentstoddlerstina griffincounter culture mom showmiss patty cakejean thompson
