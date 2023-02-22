Jean Thomason Uses Music to Plant Seeds of Faith in Beloved Little Lives as Miss PattyCake

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With more than 35 years of experience as a children’s performer and singer, Jean Thomason is the name behind the well-known and beloved “Miss PattyCake.” Jean teaches little kids about God’s Word through her phenomenal gift of music. She recounts how she became the living embodiment of her onstage persona Miss PattyCake, when she realized there weren't a lot of musical personalities for toddlers while she was a young mother searching for options! Jean explains how important it is to fill the minds of young children with God’s truth and points out how integral musical lyrics and a Biblical foundation are at birth and continuing throughout the toddler years.
TAKEAWAYS
Jean has written a book for adults, Sharing God’s BIG LOVE with Little Lives to help parents share the love of Christ with their kids
Music is God’s “magic” because it’s like the glue that helps information stick in our brains
A toddler’s learning experiences are like “wet cement,” because they form their worldview and beliefs during these critical earlier years
Remember YOU are the adult, and YOU get to choose what media and messages your children consume
