Flat Earth PROOF Spirit Level Flight Experiment

I decided to take my spirit level on a flight from North Carolina to Seattle to monitor whether or not the pilot would dip the nose of the plane to compensate for curvature.

Specs for an Airbus A321

Cruising Speed is 515 mph.

Cruising altitude is 34,000 ft. (at least that's what the pilot told us)





I recorded a 23 minute & 45 second time-lapse which by those measurements means the plane travelled a little over 203 miles. According to "Spherical Trigonometry" given to explain the Heliocentric model, this should have resulted in the compensation of 5 miles of curvature. As you'll see there was no measurable compensation for curvature.





The aircraft uses an Altitude Indicator (aka Artificial Horizon). This instrument uses a gyro and is very efficient at depicting the orientation of the aircraft relative to the Earth's Horizon. It gives immediate indication of pitch (nose up or down) or bank. Once altitude is reached the AirPLANE flies at a constant altitude. Pilots have come forward to testify that there is no compensation for curvature during flight.





Gravity: The bubble doesn't stay centered due to gravity. Understand that gravity is a still just a theory.

Consider how gravity comes about...supposedly a mass becomes large enough to create it's own gravitation. This can only be observed to occur outside of the confines of the Earth. It cannot be repeated or duplicated in a lab. One of the more important points of the scientific method is experimentation. Thus far, there has been no experiment duplicating the effect of large masses creating it's own gravitational pull. How does this classify as a "proven theory" without proper experimentation?





In fact all the perceived effect of things rising and falling (gravity) can be attributed to buoyancy and density. Helium in a balloon is less dense that the surrounding oxygen, so it rises. A stone is heavier than the air that surrounds it, so it falls. This has been proven through physics and is easily observable.





Most importantly...Bodies of Water (i.e. puddles, ponds, lakes, rivers, and oceans) do NOT curve into a sphere. Droplets...yes. Oceans...no! The Earth is composed of 70% water. Other than waves and other ripples, the surface of that water generally lays flat. Therefore, THE EARTH IS FLAT.





Rebuttals to the experiment:

1. "Just look out of the window". I have something to show you... • "Just look out of the window" Spirit Level...





This and past generations have been lied to about almost everything. NO MORE LIES!!!

No more defending what we know to be true!

Now we take the fight to them!





Spread the Truth, Expose the Lies, Demand Answers! #FEOffensive





