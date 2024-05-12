The Moho





May 9, 2024





Most dramatic transformations! She was a lifeless skeleton, unable to stand, barely alive!!!





Scarlet has been one of the most dramatic transformations the rescue has ever seen.

Some of the videos of when she was rescued from a shelter in Beijing in September 2021, I still find hard to look at, they are heartbreaking so I completely understand if you can’t scroll through them.

All of the dogs at that shelter had been neglected and were starving. When Scarlet arrived at our clinic she was almost dead, to this day I have no idea how she survived the journey. She was skin and bones, with a big belly and unable to stand up. She had a hole all the way to the bone on her hip. She was covered in scabies and demodex mites. She was so anaemic she needed two blood transfusions to keep her alive. She was infested with internal parasites inside her digestive tract - it took over a month of the most intense deworming to clear them.

She was so malnourished her body lost its ability to produce albumin, the vets had to supplement it every day for weeks until she got stronger and finally her body started producing all necessary things for her to heal and she was finally able to stand up.

After nearly three months of care and treatment in the hospital, fighting for her life, Scarlet was discharged. She never stopped fighting. She never gave up!

It was then time to try and help her heal her mental and emotional trauma at the Safehouse.

She arrived terrified of people, everyday sounds, the Safehouse in general but not other dogs. It took her foster carers months to make the smallest progress but fast forward to April 2023 and Scarlet has become the loveliest of dogs. She is friendly, playful and happy.





