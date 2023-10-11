Rep Cory Mills Rescued 32 Trapped Americans in Israel!! HERO!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida Republican Congressman Cory Mills rescues 32 Americans trapped in Israel because of the Islamic Hamas-ISIS terrorist attacks. Congressman Mills flew overnight to Israel to help rescue Americans stranded there.
Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., tells 'America Reports' he hopes to avoid Afghan withdrawal-style catastrophe.