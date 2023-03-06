At Who's Table Do We Supp?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A short classic from our very early dusty youtube files.
YHWH's people versus we the (secular) people
(Due to tech censorship and A.I. bot issues our deeper material can now only be attained through our DVD ministry. To become a recipient on our DVD teams in the U.S. or abroad, contact us via [email protected] )