Deagle 2025 -- US population 100 million in 2025

Deagel 2025 Forecast by Country

https://nobulart.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Deagel-2025-Forecast-by-Country.pdf





A few months ago, I was listening to Jeff Rense and he had a guest that revealed this Deagle website and it's forecast for 2025. When I looked at it, I was kind of stunned. Our population drops to 100 million in 2025. Now as far as I can tell, Deagle must be some type of front company for the Pentagon or maybe the CIA. Hell, it could even be disinformation to throw off our adversaries. All I do is find this stuff and show it to you. You draw your own conclusions.





@RayBecker

11 months ago

The more I think about this, the more it appears to show a reduction of population by 100 million. A couple things have me baffled, 1) how is this on the internet and it does not get any coverage and 2) how does this only get 1400 views? I could give a rats ass about Adsense. I want people to know that this kind of shit is out there. I don't know who runs Deagle. I have my suspicions but nevertheless, it's out there and people should at least know about it. I hope it's bogus and I hope people continue to wake and get prepared. Never follow anybody who sets dates or who puts out some wacky theories. Just acknowledge that these things are going on. We all have to come to our own conclusions and usually, the truth lies somewhere in the middle of two extremes.





