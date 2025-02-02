My Nutrition and Diet strategy explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I explain what I think about when planning on what to eat and why.
Vegetarian advice.
Satiate - verb:
To completely satisfy yourself or a need, especially with food or pleasure, so that you cannot have anymore:
"He drank until his thirst was satiated."
Being vegetarian often means not feeling satiated as meat eaters do. The trick, I believe, is that certain vegetarian foods can do it.
Organic is worth the money to get a better product:
Satiating group 1
1 Potatoes ( alternative yams, sweet potatoes)
2 Rice ( Jasmine or brown)
3 Beans
Satiating group 2 fermented
Sauerkraut: make your own, it is easy healthy and fun to experiment
Cabbage
Carrot
Beet
Or Mixture
If you have 1/2 your meal warm 1 of the three above satiating foods, 1/4 fermented and the last 1/4 fresh raw vegetables. Mixing various sauces mixes up the flavours of endless combinations.
A pressure cooker reduces lectins and oxalates, plus makes preparing or rewarming the food healthy and easy. Pick 2 days a week to bulk prepare groups 1 and 2. Keep it chilled in the fridge until ready to warm up and reassemble. A blender allows us to add more raw vegetables to our oils, such as olive oil, and make thick, nutritious sauces that are alive.