Trump Dominates Super Tuesday

Trump Super Tuesday Victory Speech: “Joe Biden Is the Worst President in the History of Our Country”





President Trump delivered a victory speech tonight at his Mar-a-Lago home after winning 15 of the Super Tuesday states. Nikki Haley squeaked off a victory in Vermont where they held an open primary in a far left socialist state.





President Trump focused on the complete devastation of the Biden regime in his Mar-a-Lago speech.





President Donald Trump: He’s the worst president in the history of our country. There’s never been anything like what’s happening to our country.





Today it was announced that 325,000 people were flown in from parts unknown. Migrants were flown in airplanes, not going through borders, not going through that great Texas barrier that I was with the governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, the other day, and we were looking at the job they’re doing. But in the meantime, they’re pouring into California and they’re pouring into Arizona because those governors aren’t doing anything. They’re doing nothing.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/trump-super-tuesday-victory-speech-joe-biden-is/









Nikki Haley Suspends Campaign





Nikki Haley dropped out of the presidential race on Wednesday after an absolute blowout on Super Tuesday.





Haley was able to squeak out a win in open-primary state Vermont but that was it.

President Trump dominated in 14 of the 15 state elections.

Trump handily won: Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, California, Utah, Alaska.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/nikki-haley-suspends-campaign-vows-promote-ukraine-refuses/









Democrats Eye New Way to Get Trump Off Ballot After Supreme Court Loss





Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, on Monday said he's working with colleagues on legislation that could bar someone who committed insurrection from holding office.





Raskin made the announcement after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that former President Donald Trump should appear on the primary ballot in states that have challenged his presidential candidacy.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/democrats-eye-new-way-to-get-trump-off-ballot-after-supreme-court-loss/ar-BB1jjU8j









Trangender Day of Visibility Discussion with Admiral Rachel Levine





Join us on Sunday, March 31st for Bet Mishpachah's Transgender Day of Visibility





https://allevents.in/washington/trangender-day-of-visibility-discussion-with-admiral-rachel-levine/10000830875189057