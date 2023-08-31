The State of the Union

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
December 13th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the state of distress our country is in and the incoming tribulation. In Matthew 24, Jesus gives us an outline of the birth pains and tribulation on the earth before His return. Jesus states, "But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved." What are you willing to endure in order to stand for Christ and receive the kingdom of heaven?