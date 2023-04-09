Live Chat with Paul; -122- GUFON the worse debunker liar + more UFO vids

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFO vids , GUFON the repeat offender and biggest liar on YT UFO field. [00:03:00] (1c) Paul talks about bees honey for bad tummy on empty stomach and Gabber Roo joins on voice chat side and talks about David Wilcock hover car BS. [00:09:00] (1d) Whos Gay in UFOLOGY and still in the closet LOL but talk more on it later as well [00:15:00] (1e) Pauls been busy adding TOTC on spotify and Apple podcasts etc [00:22:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - GUFON attacks Paul again and still a repeat offender going on about a debunk being wrong cos of the wrong house on the same LA hill.. the main debunk was my analysis showing glass edges and reflections mostly in the same spot Alien Addicts debunk had which backs up my analysis. [01:06:00] (2b) Cut it off not Out.. Small chat about alien sex and more on gays in Ufology etc. [01:23:00] (2c) Ghost box and EVPs and faraday cage to block FM from outside room - Side tracked talk when Arden Paranormal joined side chat. [01:30:00] (3) GUFON promoting a UFO Ad Balloon from MrMBB333 [01:34:00] (3b) Gabber argues/debates Paul if UFOs tilt or travel at crazy angles and upside down. [02:10:00] (3c) Paul looks up the original video thats not zoomed in and cropped and finds other similar Ad balloon UFOs as examples [02:35:00] (3d) How can light be a particle and wave at the same time [02:40:00] (4) Flock of Geese is being push virally as fleet of UFOs [02:46:30] (5) Moon is upside down in Aus/NZ compared to USA/UK view of it. [02:52:00] (5b) Gigapan of LROC images from 2009 576megabyles of all images stitched by a Uni. Pre-google moon. How can use it to compare Gabbers moon Anomalies to the Higher res of moon location to see if its a real object or bright rock if its not on the 2009 images [02:56:00] (5c) Gabber swears on air and Paul asks him to stop it and blames Paul for mixing up his images and claims of a TR3b on the moon and storms off voice chat. [03:20:10] (6) Paul has a small break for toilet break. [03:26:00] (7) Mick West debunk on Ukraine UAPs.. Paul analyzes live and shows its not seeds but most likely balloons with radar decoy reflectors since its in a military zone/war zone.. Dropped by Jets to mess up missiles? and floated away. [04:15:00] (7b) Paul looks over the Observatory analysis and charts to see if they are correct in sizes .. but was confusing as covered all 4 UAP videos of different things.. like possible meteors, balloons and other stuff. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage FAIR USE

