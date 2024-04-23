BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE DESTROYING OUR CULTURE
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 04/23/2024

Americans are upset about the 7.2 million illegal aliens that have come into their country since the Biden Administration took office under Barack Obama's direction. Canadians don't seem to care about the fact that 2.5 million illegal aliens have been brought into Canada in the last 3 years. Canadians and Americans are stressed out but Americans seem to know that their problems are immigration-based whereas Canadians don't seem to understand any of it. Either way, it's time for all of you to consider leaving North America and joining me down here in Central America where these issues do not exist. The government's here do not let junk into their country and as a result their countries are doing better than ours.

Keywords
immigrationmuslimsisraelislampalestinemuslimjordanshariaislamophobiasaudiarabiamiddleeastsharialaw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy