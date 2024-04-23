ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE DESTROYING OUR CULTURE

Americans are upset about the 7.2 million illegal aliens that have come into their country since the Biden Administration took office under Barack Obama's direction. Canadians don't seem to care about the fact that 2.5 million illegal aliens have been brought into Canada in the last 3 years. Canadians and Americans are stressed out but Americans seem to know that their problems are immigration-based whereas Canadians don't seem to understand any of it. Either way, it's time for all of you to consider leaving North America and joining me down here in Central America where these issues do not exist. The government's here do not let junk into their country and as a result their countries are doing better than ours.

