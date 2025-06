Making Of A Trump Cabinet: Tulsi - RFK - Elon - Gaetz - DOGE - NC Still Needs Help 11/15/24

Weekly News Report! Trump's Cabinet picks are making shockwaves. Tulsi Gabbard for DNI, RFK Jr for HHS, Matt Gaetz for AG, and Pete Hegseth for Sec of Defense. Elon and Vivek are teamed up for the new Department of Government Efficiency set to slash government waste and expenditures like Milei in Argentina. As winter approaches, victims of Helene are still in need of help with government red tape stopping up temporary homes that are desperately in need. Trump pledges to allow homeschool parents to deduct up to 10K towards homeschool education. All of that and MORE in This Week’s Headline News! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/making-of-a-trump-cabinet/





NEW!!! Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%