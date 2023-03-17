Fun BEAR CRAWL beach workout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's a lot of fun getting tossed around in the waves at this paradisal beach guarded by a huge towering rock sitting majestically in the middle of a long extension of soft white sand. This is my friend Henrique's playground. In fact, Recreio dos Bandeirantes translates to "Adventurers' Playground". What an appropriate place for me to try out surfing for the first time.